Each month, the US Department of Agriculture’s World Agricultural Outlook Board issues a report on supply and demand of agricultural commodities such as corn, soybeans and wheat. The report can move markets sharply up or down, or it can be a nothingburger. WASDE is often criticized by farmers, analysts and traders for being wrong and out of touch with reality. So just what is WASDE and why is it important? Steve Alexander got the answers from Mark Jekanowski, chairman of the World Agricultural Outlook Board.
What is WASDE, and why is it important?
An often controversial monthly report can cause big price swings at the CBOT.