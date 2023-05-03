A dirt storm blew across I-55 in central Illinois and resulted in a 72-vehicle pileup along a 20-mile stretch of the highway. The Illinois State Police say seven people were killed and more than 30 people were injured. The State Police is conducting a full investigation into what led to those crashes, including farming practices in the area. Many times since the accident, the term “no-till farming” has been mentioned. In the audio clip below, Decatur-area farmer Chase Brown tells WGN’s Steve Alexander what “no-till” is, how it works, why many farmers have adapted it since it appeared on the scene a few decades back, and why some have resisted.

