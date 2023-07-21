When Shaq’s chicken chain Big Chicken opened a store in Rosemont, Illinois, it was next door to Stan’s Donuts. In the audio clip below, Stan’s Chief Doughboy, Richard Labriola, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that one thing led to another and the new neighbors collaborated on the “Stanwich,” a spicy chicken sandwich, but instead of bread for buns, a maple-coated Bismark, minus the filling, is used. Labriola says they are very good, capturing the contrast of salty, spicy and sweet. There are limited quantities, so if you want one, you’ll need to show up to Big Chicken on Higgins Road early in the day. In the first couple of weeks since it opened, there have been daily lines of people waiting for their Big Chicken.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction