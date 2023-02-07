Chicago’s very own Brach’s conversation hearts have added iconic lines from the “Friends” TV show to the typical messages of “I love you,” “Be mine,” etc. This year, the Valentine’s Day staple features 28 messages such as, “We were on a break!,” “Unagi,” “She’s your lobster,” “How u doin?,” and “Pivot!,” as well as names of the series’ main characters — including Gunther. Chad Womack, Brach’s Director of Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the thinking behind the partnership with a TV series that ended its original run nearly 20 years ago, as well as how the tiny hearts are made. And the packages you see in stores? They’re filled in Forest Park, right there off the Ike.

