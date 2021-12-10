We have a winner! Illinois state champion pork chop sandwich is crowned

Normal Community HS may have had a little help from above.

Out of 79 entries, Normal Community High School is the first-ever state champion in an IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers contest to find the tastiest concession stand pork chop sandwich. Normal Community’s chief volunteer griller, Marty Pickett, told Steve Alexander what makes the sandwich special, and what makes it extra special: the A-Train. A bright orange trailer from which the sandwiches are sold is named in honor of Adam “A-Train” Denzer, a Normal Community graduate who went on to raise pigs near town and drove buses for the school’s athletic teams. Adam was killed in a farming accident, and his widow, Marie, donated the trailer.

