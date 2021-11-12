The Land of Lincoln is 18th among states in wine production, but it’s still a $5 billion-a-year business. Mark and Teri Wenzel converted some marginal corn and soybean land along the Illinois River at Peru to vineyards. It’s been a success for both still and sparkling wines. Mark tells Steve Alexander that the types of grapes and acidity of the soil make Illinois-made wine a great alternative to Napa Valley varieties.
Vineyards flourish along the Illinois River
Illinois may not be the first state you think of for wine, but the industry is surprisingly strong.