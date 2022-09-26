Rather than a “ground breaking” ceremony, the Food Bank of NW Indiana held a “seed planting” ceremony, because the $500,000 grant from Feeding America is being used by Faith Farms as seed to grow more investments in the project. Victor Garcia, the CEO of the Food Bank of NW Indiana tells Steve Alexander the bank and its associated pantries and kitchens serve about 50,000 people in Lake and Porter counties each month. Demand for food and social services is strong, cash donations and volunteers are always welcome at www.foodbanknwi.org. And thanks to the generosity of Strack and Van Til food markets, there’s a two-for-one match for your cash donations.

