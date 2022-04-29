When Russian troops and tanks invaded, farmer Nick Gordiichuk took his immediate family and escaped to the relative safety of western Ukraine. Returning to his 1,500-acre farms near Kyiv weeks later, he found the Russians were gone but before spring field work could begin, he had to sweep for mines and unexploded rockets. There are many other issues impacting Ukrainian farmers, including whether, if they grow crops, will there be anyplace to sell them? Currently, ports where everything from sunflowers to potatoes are normally exported, are closed and/or damaged by the Russians. In the two-part series posted below, Nick spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the challenges of finding “normal” when just a few hundred miles away his countrymen are dying.

