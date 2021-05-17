If you like hard kombucha, there are two Chicago natives you can toast. Bridget Connelly and Claire Ridge added a little extra yeast and time to their yerba mate tea concoction and created Luna Bay Booch, a kombucha with six percent alcohol. Connelly and Ridge are pioneers: one of the only female-owned and controlled businesses in the alcoholic beverage space, and the first to create hard kombucha.
Two Chicago women disrupt the alcohol industry
They created the hard kombucha category with Luna Bay Booch