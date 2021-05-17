Two Chicago women disrupt the alcohol industry

The Business of Food with Steve Alexander

They created the hard kombucha category with Luna Bay Booch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Bridget Connelly from Luna Bay Booch

If you like hard kombucha, there are two Chicago natives you can toast. Bridget Connelly and Claire Ridge added a little extra yeast and time to their yerba mate tea concoction and created Luna Bay Booch, a kombucha with six percent alcohol. Connelly and Ridge are pioneers: one of the only female-owned and controlled businesses in the alcoholic beverage space, and the first to create hard kombucha.

