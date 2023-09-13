“It fell off a truck,” always gets a laugh when characters in film and television explain the presence of a new appliance or a box of steaks or lobster. But it’s no laughing matter to the shipping industry, which loses millions of dollars worth of cargo each year to thieves. And in the audio clip below, Scott Cornell, the crime theft specialist at Traveler’s Insurance, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that thieves are increasingly more clever and tech-savvy in their thefts. Sure, some are still doing it the old-fashioned way where a truck is stolen and items are sold off the back of the truck. But, thanks to digital technology, they don’t even have to see the truck. They can hack into accounts and change the coding and the destinations.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction