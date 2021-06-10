A Dekalb County, Illinois, farmer turned her “field meals” into a recipe blog that has attracted thousands of fans. Deanne Frieders, known on Twitter as @IFeedFarmers tells Steve Alexander she didn’t expect to marry a farmer, and had no idea what a field meal was when her husband asked if she wanted to help out. Now, her recipe blog, ThisFarmGirlCooks.com, has readers from as far away as Australia.
This farm girl cooks and blogs
Globally popular recipe blog originates on a corn and soybean farm about an hour west of Chicago