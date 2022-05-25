A documentary premiering at Chicago’s Music Box Theater draws attention to the disconnect between where our food comes from and where we buy it. Director of “The Whole Animal,” Jason Wise, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the film’s look at how meat has been left out of conversations about healthy nutrition, and how there is so much more that could be available to shoppers than the limited number of pre-packaged choices currently available. “The Whole Animal” travels to several countries to see how meat is viewed and consumed, and Steve shares stories from his childhood about his mother’s cooking of everything but the “moo” and “oink.”

