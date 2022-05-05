In 1926, Joe Sapp decided a dirt road near cemeteries would be a good place to build his ice cream store, that the area would grow and so would his business. He was right. The dirt road became Western Avenue, and the Original Rainbow Cone became a Beverly institution. Joe’s son took over the business in the ’60s, and Joe’s granddaughter, Lynn Sapp, took over the company in the late ’80s, added the first location outside Beverly at Navy Pier, and in 2018 partnered with Buona Beef, which built more locations and added ice cream trucks. Lynn talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the business history, and for the uninitiated, just what is an Original Rainbow Cone.

