If you’re eating candy corn, it’s mostly likely the Brach’s brand. The iconic Chicago candy company has 86% of the candy corn market. Chad Womack, marketing director of seasonal confections for Ferrara Candy Company tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how the kernel-shaped yellow, orange and white candy got started in Chicago over a century ago, how it’s made, and how much of it’s made: 2,700,000 pieces per hour! Plus, its origin story includes a connection to farming.

