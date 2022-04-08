Some sounds immediately evoke images in our minds. The “duh-dum” on Law and Order, and the chime telling us Intel is inside are examples. The marketers at Tostitos were looking for a way to identify their products with sound, and enlisted the help of Made Music, a recording studio and creative shop that has concocted audio identities for many large brands. Tostitos marketing director Hana Golden and Made Music executive vice-president John Taite talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the creation process, and shared the final product.

