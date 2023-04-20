It only makes sense that our kitchens are the most dangerous room in our homes. When you combine curious toddlers with sharp knives, boiling liquids, and frying oil, life-threatening and life-changing incidents can happen. And they can happen in the proverbial blink of an eye, and often when an adult is present, such as a parent or grandparent holding a toddler on their lap while drinking a hot liquid. In the audio clip below, Dr. Kyran Quinlan, professor of pediatrics and division director of pediatrics at Rush Medical Center, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that 30-40% of all the patients in burn units are kids, and they’re there not because of burns from a fire, but from scalds received in the kitchen. Dr. Quinlan says these injuries can be disfiguring, needing surgery and skin grafting. But, they are preventable, and Dr. Quinlan and colleagues at Rush, as well as the University of Chicago Burn Unit are working to raise awareness so that more children don’t have to endure what Dr. Quinlan describes as a “fate worse than death.”

