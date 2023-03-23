Don Draper and his NYC ad men and women -- imaginary and real -- had nothing on Chicago's ad agency creatives who have produced some of the most iconic and memorable ads in history. The latest example: Philosophical chickens debate which came first; the cookie, or the cookie dough.

“Find something interesting to say and say it in an interesting way” is a founding principle of DDB Worldwide, and when Chicago’s Mars Wrigley needed a clever ad campaign to announce its new Twix Cookie Dough, the ad men and women at DDB Chicago put their heads together and came up with: chickens. Two hens applying the age old “Which came first?” debate to cookies and cookie dough. In the audio clip below, DDB Chicago’s executive creative director Colin Selikow tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the creative process, which while distinctly different from what we saw Don Draper do on “Mad Men,” shares some similarities.