The Mick Klug Farm in SW Michigan is one of dozens of vendors bringing apples, apple pies, apple cider and more to the 35th Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest. Abby Schilling, third generation owner of Mick Klug Farm, talks with Steve Alexander about the festival, about her farm, and what makes that area of SW Michigan such a garden spot for fruits of all kinds.

