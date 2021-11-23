The inventor of Stove Top Stuffing was a Purdue alum

After earning a degree in Home Economics from Purdue, Evansville native Ruth Siems went on to a long career at General Foods. The highlight was her invention in 1971 of Stove Top Stuffing. Purdue archivist Sammie Morris speaks with Steve Alexander about Ms. Siems’ time as a student and at General Foods, and how her contribution was largely forgotten over the years, to the extent she wasn’t included a 50th anniversary of Stove Top’s invention.
