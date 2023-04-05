In the audio clip below, Illinois State Representative Matt Hanson (D-Western Suburbs) tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the many reasons why the soybean is deserving of the designation as Illinois State Bean. He says lobbyists for the kidney, lima, and fava beans were surprisingly quiet, but proponents of the jelly bean and the Millennium Park “Bean” in Chicago suggested their beans should be considered. It was passed unanimously by the House and is expected to face a similar embrace in the Senate.

