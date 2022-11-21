Chuck Trotter, a Wilmette kid who excelled in gymnastics at New Trier HS, morphed into Charlie

Trotter, one of the world’s most acclaimed and influential chefs. His story, both triumphant and tragic, is captured in a new documentary, “Love, Charlie.” After winning awards and praise on the film festival circuit, it’s beginning its theater and on-demand run. Its writer and director, Rebecca Halperin talks with Steve Alexander about the film and about Trotter’s introduction of new American cuisine to Chicago and the world: tasting menus with ten courses of small, artistic, vegetable centric concoctions assembled with tweezers. Other Trotter innovations included the in-kitchen table, and meal kits.

