Ben Robel got a degree in wildlife biology and rather than take a job with a steady paycheck and benefits, he bought two goats and started Vegetation Solutions (Vegetation-Solutions.com). Thirteen years later, he has over 400 goats and sheep, and that still isn’t enough to meet the demand for his weed munchers. Individuals, businesses and government agencies are constantly calling for the unique type of help his animals offer. O’Hare International Airport is one of his customers. Robel tells WGN’s Steve Alexander he has 70 “employees,” as he calls them, on duty there right now.

