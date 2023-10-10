Chicagoans tend to be a bit snobbish about their pizza, and with good reason: The Windy City is home to some of the best pizza known to woman and man. But in all of Illinois, it isn’t the Chicago icons like Malnati’s and Gino’s, or fan favorites who dominated the 2023 WGN Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament, or even national chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut that have the most pizza stores. In the audio clip below, Lindsay Mitchell, director of marketing for Illinois Corn, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that downstate farmers love their pie, too, and the number on purveyor is Casey’s General Store. It has more than 500 locations in Illinois. Domino’s is number two at just over 200. Lindsay tells how Casey’s has partnered with Illinois Farm Families to make sure the people who are hard at work harvesting crops, often nearly around the clock, are being given free pizza through the month of October. Casey’s pizzas through the end of October will come with a flyer featuring photos of 10 farm families representing a variety of Illinois family-owned row crop and livestock operations. The promotion is a continuation of IFF’s “We are the 96%” campaign to raise awareness that 96 percent of Illinois farms are family-owned.

