The delta variant could be the end of some restaurants

The Business of Food with Steve Alexander

Already struggling from the pandemic, restaurateurs worry renewed mandates will finish them off.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Post reporter Laura Reiley talks with Steve Alexander about restaurant owners that are deep in debt, can’t find workers, are paying much higher prices for ingredients and are faced with the possibility that a surge in COVID cases will bring renewed limitations on their operations. Especially concerned are restaurants in climates like Chicago’s with limited outside dining options.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories