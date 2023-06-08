In the audio clip below, Hugo Perez, Chief Storyteller for ZENB, a Chicago plant-based food company, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history-making partnership that is bringing pasta dishes to Wrigley Field. ZENB is “pasta you can feel good about” because of its healthier profile, and it’s gluten-free pasta that doesn’t have that tell-tale lack of texture. Perez says the secret is the Yellow Pea, grown by farmers in North Dakota, that gives the pasta the classic texture, or “mouth feel,” that we’re accustomed to from wheat-based pasta. ZENB is owned by a 200-year-old family-owned Japanese company, and its operating principle is called zenbu, which Perez says revolves around the idea of using as much as nature gives us and wasting as little as possible.

