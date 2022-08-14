Sarah Pratt, the artist who sculpts huge mounds of butter into cows, people and other things, has her work on display again this year at the Illinois State Fair, the Iowa State Fair and soon, the Kansas State Fair. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how she got started — a long apprenticeship with the acknowledged master butter sculptor, the late Norma “Duffy” Lyon — the creative process and the rewards of using her art to draw attention to the great work being done by the men and women of America’s dairy industry. For Sarah, it’s a side hustle to another rewarding career. She is a full-time special education teacher in West Des Moines, Iowa.

