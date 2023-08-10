Sarah Pratt was an apprentice under famed “Butter Cow Lady” Norma Duffy Lyon for many years. When Norma retired, Sarah stepped up and spends her summers sculpting butter cows and related themes at the Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas State Fairs, along with scattered special projects. She can’t do it full time because her first love is teaching art, which she does in West Des Moines, Iowa. Over the last few years, her teenage daughters have been her sculpting apprentices and this year, as Sarah was sculpting a likeness of Orangeville, Illinois, dairy farmer Lorilee Schultz milking a cow, daughter Grace was sculpting Lorilee’s daughter Lacy with a calf. Both are on display through August 20th in Springfield, and Sarah’s sculpture can be seen on a live webcam.

