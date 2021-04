All plants need nitrogen to grow. There is synthetic nitrogen that farmers and gardeners apply by the thousands of tons each year, and there’s a relative newcomer in the nitrogen business: Pivot Bio Proven, which sells farmers bacteria that naturally produce nitrogen on the roots of corn and other plants. It’s more environmentally sustainable than synthetic nitrogen. Steve Alexander got the details from Ernie Sanders, VP of Product Development for Pivot Bio.

