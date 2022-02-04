Clear Lake, Iowa, corn and soybean farmer Jeff Nicholas tells Steve Alexander that his father bought the farm where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens crashed. But for over a decade, his family was not aware of the historical significance of the property. Thanks to a Holly fan from Wisconsin, the crash site was identified and a memorial was erected. Nicholas also spearheaded a Clear Lake community effort to rehab and reopen the Surf Ballroom, the site of Holly’s last concert.
The Buddy Holly Memorial story
Thousands of fans journey to an Iowa farm field to pay their respects