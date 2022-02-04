The Buddy Holly Memorial story

Thousands of fans journey to an Iowa farm field to pay their respects

The Buddy Holly crash site marker and memorial near Clear Lake, Iowa. (Photos courtesy of Iowa Tourism Office)

Clear Lake, Iowa, corn and soybean farmer Jeff Nicholas tells Steve Alexander that his father bought the farm where the plane carrying Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens crashed. But for over a decade, his family was not aware of the historical significance of the property. Thanks to a Holly fan from Wisconsin, the crash site was identified and a memorial was erected. Nicholas also spearheaded a Clear Lake community effort to rehab and reopen the Surf Ballroom, the site of Holly’s last concert.

