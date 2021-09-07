The best pork chop sandwich in Illinois

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar activists on Tuesday tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo’s war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor.

The incident happened as Kosovo Special Chamber court President Ekaterina Trendafilova and her team were holding an outreach meeting in the capital, Pristina with civil society officials and the journalists.