Mr. Beef and other Chicago Italian Beef stands got a big boost from the FX/Hulu streaming series “The Bear.” And so did other restaurants, such as Pequod’s Pizza, Margie’s Candies, Publican, Avec, Lao Peng You, and, most notably in Season Two Episode Seven, the Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Ever. Briefly, one of the rag-tag characters trying to convert a beef stand into a fine dining restaurant is sent to Ever to be an intern, or stage, for a week. It could be argued that the star of the episode is the restaurant and its staff, many of whom were included in the filming, at least one of them getting a few lines. And all of the food shown on the episode was created and plated by Ever Chef Curtis Duffy. Duffy and his partner, Michael Muser, opened Ever three years ago in Chicago’s Fulton Market, and in the audio clip below, Muser talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience of shutting down Ever for a week for filming, and how what’s seen on screen compares with reality. Muser also shares how you can get a taste of Chef Duffy’s food without having to pay for the full Ever experience.

