From menus to signage, art has long been an essential part of the food business. A former art director who created those types of things for Chicago's Potbelly chain is now a portrait artist, but still dips her brushes into the food sector. Megh Knappenberger's portrait of Anthony Bourdain has raised thousands for a culinary scholarship in his name.

After a decade in Chicago as a graphic artist helping Potbelly and other restaurants design their logos, menus, and signage, Megh Knappenberger and her new husband chose Kansas City as the place to start a family, and continue her career. In the audio clip below, Megh tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she transitioned to a unique style of portraiture and still life, but still kept food on her palette. Long inspired by Anthony Bourdain, she created a portrait of the late chef which has benefited a scholarship program set up by Bourdain friends and famed chefs Jose Andres and Eric Ripert. Her portfolio includes other food tributes, such as pancakes and a pink donut. And then, there’s Ted Lasso. When asked by a Kansas City charity to donate a piece for its annual gala, at which actor Jason Sudeikis appears, she produced a portrait of the AFC Richmond coach, and a Sudeikis-signed original was a star of the charity auction.