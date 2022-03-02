The epicenter of the cheese world is at the Monona Center in Madison, Wisconsin. That’s where 53 judges are sniffing, tasting, and feeling 3,000 entries from around the world in the 2022 World Cheese Championship. It’s been hosted every other year since 1957 by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, and spokeswoman Grace Atherton shares information about the contest with Steve Alexander, including that one entry, from Nepal, is made from yak milk.
The 2022 World Cheese Championships
Madison, Wisconsin, is hosting cheese, yogurt and butter makers from around the world.