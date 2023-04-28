Most of the salmon we eat in the US is farmed, and most is imported. The pandemic supply chain breakdown showed how important domestic salmon farming is and an Indiana farm has benefited. At its farm in Albany, Indiana, AquaBounty grows salmon from eggs imported from its facility in Canada, and 18-20 months later market-ready filets are shipped across the country, including to the Chicago area. Salmon served at Windy City restaurants and hotels may have come from the AquaBounty farm. In the audio clip below, CEO Sylvia Wulf tells WGN’s Steve Alexander demand for the company’s salmon has grown, and a new and much larger farm is being built near Toledo, Ohio. And shrimp farming may be next for AquaBounty.

