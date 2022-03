Many think bone-in beef is tastier and they're willing to pay extra for it, but is there really a difference?

The debate about whether steak tastes better with or without a bone now has a definitive answer. Researchers at Kansas State University did a taste test of beef, and the winner is? Dr. Travis O’Quinn, a meat scientist at K-State, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how the taste test was done, and what the result was.