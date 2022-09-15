Brothers Matt and Jon Wachsman decided the (yawn) crouton aisle of the grocery store needed a shake up. Their answer? Kooshy. Kooshy is a sourdough crouton created and made in Chicago that has the qualifiers many people look for: organic and vegan, with a crunchy (vs. rock-hard) consistency great for not only salads but for snacking. Matt tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the Kooshy story, and how he and his brother brought their expertise from the food and finance worlds together to reinvent a stale category.

