The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), the nation’s leading nonprofit for eating disorders, is organizing its Park Ridge, Illinois, NEDA Walk on April 30, 2023. In the audio clip below, walk coordinator Mary Allen tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how prevalent eating disorders are in the United States. She says a common misconception is that eating disorders affect a specific type of person. It can happen to anyone, of any age, gender, race, body shape and weight. And it happened to Mary’s daughter, Veronica. She died from her eating disorder at the age of 30. In the United States, eating disorders affect 28.8 million people, and young people are disproportionately impacted: Those aged 12 through 25 make up 95% of cases. Money raised from the Park Ridge NEDA Walk will help fund vital programs and resources focused on prevention, cures, and access to quality care. And if you or someone you know and love is suffering, you’ll find support and knowledge at Sunday’s walk.

