You’ll be the talk of your neighborhood if you win this hot pink smoker designed to resemble a pig. It’s part of the ongoing efforts of Illinois Pork Producers to promote the sales of pork. Entering, as IL Pork’s Jenny Ring tells Steve Alexander, is easy: Just take a photo of the receipt from any pork product you buy — whether at a grocery store or restaurant — and email it to IL Pork. Details are at ILPork.com. The electric pellet smoker made by Traeger is worth nearly $1000, and IL Pork is throwing in some accessories and pork swag. Deadline to enter is December 17. Also, Chipotle spokesman Jonathan Zacks tells Steve about a food waste promotion benefitting farmers.
Enter to win a smoker and support Illinois Pork
