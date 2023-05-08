After the deadly I-55 dirt storm, an Illinois farmer explains how conservation farming techniques such as no-till, strip-till, and cover crops give options to farmers who want to keep their topsoil from blowing away.

Joining us for a second opportunity to teach non-farmers how conservation farming works, Illinois farmer Chase Brown tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below about cover crops and strip-till, and why he’s seeing more traditional tillage farmers adopting these relatively new methods of growing our food.