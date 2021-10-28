When Steve Alexander received an email from Stan’s Donuts promoting a new Wednesday deal to welcome workers back to downtown Chicago, he noticed the contact was “Chief Doughboy Rich Labriola.” Was that the same Rich Labriola that started Labriola’s Italian Restaurant on the Mag Mile, Steve wondered. Did that mean Labriola’s was a victim of the pandemic and Rich had moved on? The chief doughboy joins Steve to get things straight and he tells who Stan is.
Stan’s Donuts chief doughboy speaks
Restaurants are thrilled to welcome workers back to downtown Chicago.