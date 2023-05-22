“If you got it, a truck brought it,” is a line from Al Pacino in The Irishman. It’s true. Nearly everything we consume, especially food, gets to us by truck. But there’s a huge shortage of truck drivers — roughly 80,000, according to Matt Hart of the Illinois Trucking Association — and in the audio clip below he tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that number could double by 2030. Getting a CDL isn’t as easy as it used to be. Rather than just walking into the DMV and taking the test, you first need to get a certificate from an authorized truck driving school. The tuition can be several thousand dollars, which is why the Illinois Farm Bureau is offering scholarships. Jennifer Smith, with the IAA Foundation, the charitable arm of the IFB, says applications for the scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website. Matt Hart says to drive within the State of Illinois, the minimum age is 18. To drive across state lines, it’s 21. And he says there is no maximum age; as long as you can qualify as a safe driver, even in your 80s, you’re good.

