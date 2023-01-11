A Dutch grocery chain has added hundreds of “Kletskassa” lanes, which translates to chat checkout. The elderly and others who crave conversation can take their time as their groceries are scanned. It's part of a nationwide battle against loneliness.

A recent US News and World Report survey ranked supermarket checkers as one of the worst jobs. But a supermarket chain in the Netherlands has discovered checkers are a key in fighting loneliness among the elderly and others living alone. Special “slow” lanes called “Kletskassa” have been designated in over 200 stores. And as WGN’s Steve Alexander explains in the audio below, rather than hurry, hurry, hurry, shoppers who long for human contact and conversation with their groceries can take their time and chat with the checker. With Chicago ranked as one of the loneliest cities in the US, perhaps some Kletskassa lanes are worth considering.