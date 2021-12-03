Even though the market share of plant-based meat is small — 1.5% — Americans spend over $1 billion a year to avoid eating real beef, pork, poultry, etc. But is fake meat healthy? Should it be fed to children? Courtney Schuchmann, Registered Dietician at the University of Chicago Medicine, tells Steve Alexander the plant-based meats are highly processed and don’t contain amino acids necessary for brain and body development.
Should plant-based meat be fed to children?
No, is the short answer. A University of Chicago registered dietician has a longer answer.