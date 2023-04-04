Citizens of the world, we have a problem. That’s the basis of the message from Anne Palermo, the co-founder of Aqua Cultured Foods in Chicago. In the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the earth will not be able to feed the growing population (two billion more people in the next 30 years) using the current model. As productive and efficient as our farmers are, we just don’t have enough land. And the oceans are overfished and being impacted by climate change, so Palermo and her team are coming at the problem from a different angle. In their West Loop headquarters, they are growing “seafood” via the process of fermentation, and doing so at amazing speed–it takes only 10 days. She says the process produces the taste and texture of seafood, and by this summer, a handful of Chicago restaurants will be featuring the product. But Chicagoans can try it now. Two open-to-the-public tastings will be held each week in April. You’ll need to sign up at their website to reserve a spot.

