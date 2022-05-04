Eight Chicago-area Chili’s now feature a new front-of-house “employee.” Rita, an R2D2-ish robot will greet you, take you to your table, serve your food and sing Happy Birthday in a very enthusiastic manner. Wade Allen, senior VP of innovation for Brinker International, Chili’s parent company, tells Steve Alexander Rita is not a replacement for humans, but a helper. Rita, named after the margarita drink, is on the job at Chicago Ridge, Homer Glen, Morris, Plainfield, Romeoville, Oswego and Shorewood Chili’s.

