“Farm to table,” and “farm to fork” are often-used phrases to describe the bounty delivered to Chicago farmers’ markets each summer. “From the farm to your belly,” is the way WGN’s Steve Alexander describes the process, and as he got to wondering how this year’s blueberry crop may shape up, he called on Abby and Mark Schilling, part of the third generation owners of Mick Klug Farm in St. Joseph, Michigan. Along with blueberries, they grow over 30 other fruits and vegetables each season, risk permitting.In the audio clip below, Abby (Mick’s daughter) and Mark describe the many risks they and other farmers encounters as they try to raise their crops. Weather is a big one, of course, not only in terms of whether it’ll freeze after the plants flower, or won’t rain enough or too much, but also whether it’ll be warm enough for bees that are trucked in to pollinate the crops. Bees are picky, they won’t fly if it’s below 65 degrees or if it’s raining. Other items on the list of risks include input costs — from fuel to fertilizer — and no guarantee of a crop for them to harvest or the price they’ll be paid. But perhaps the biggest risk for farmers who rely on migrant labor, which includes dairy farms, too, is the H2-A work visa program. It’s expensive for farmers to apply for workers to come in from Mexico and other countries, navigating the red tape can be a nightmare and can take many weeks, and there’s no guarantee the labor will arrive in time — if at all. Mark and Abby Schilling call it the biggest issue plaguing the American farmers right now. Multi-generational farmers like Abby and Mark are accustomed to risk, as is Ukrainian farmer Nick Gordiichuk, who joins in the discussion to to share that he treats farming and the many risks involved, including farming during a war, as a game.

