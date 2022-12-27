If your Christmas tree is dried up and ready to go and you can’t wait for the City of Chicago to begin its annual mulching program at 26 city parks in early January, there are options. USDA Extension forester Charlie Barton shares some ideas with WGN’s Steve Alexander, including turning your tree into a bird feeder, or a coral reef, of sorts. In addition to the Chicago-wide recycling program, 44th Ward residents will again get personal service from Alderman Tom Tunney. He will be collecting holiday trees for recycling on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th. Leave your tree in the alley, NOT THE PARKWAY (unless you have curb-side recycling and trash pickup), by Friday, January 6th. Trees that are not left out on Friday night will be removed by Streets & Sanitation on your designated garbage collection day and will not be recycled.

Completely remove all ornaments, lights, garland, ribbons, etc. from the tree. (DO NOT WRAP TREES IN PLASTIC BAGS, CARPETS, BLANKETS, etc.)

Please note: This service is only available to 44th Ward residents.

