Suburban Chicago farming patriarch Jim Goebbert dies at 94. His Goebbert Pumpkin Patch was home for many years to the WGN Pumpkin Fest, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds of food for Chicago's needy.

“He was a grand gentleman,” is how WGN Radio’s Marlene Wells remembers Jim Goebbert, who along with his wife Esther and their family, opened up their suburban Chicago pumpkin farm to WGN Radio listeners and personalities each fall from 1993-1997 for Pumpkin Fest. As WGN’s Sales Promotion & Merchandising Coordinator, Marlene worked closely with the Goebberts in creating charitable events that stand among the station’s most successful events. Among the many WGN personalities who staffed the fests was Max Armstrong who, in the audio clip below, remembers the contributions Jim and Esther made to agritourism before it was even called that.