One of the biggest names in cheese comes from a small town in Wisconsin. Sargento started out in Plymouth, an hour north of Milwaukee, in 1953. It’s still there, and has cheese plants in three other Wisconsin towns, and is celebrating its 70th anniversary. In the audio clip below, Sargento’s EVP of Innovation Kristi Jankowski tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how innovation got the company on the map, and how it continues to drive success today with its Balanced Breaks line of cheese and cracker snack packs. Sargento (the name is a combination of two family names) is now a $1.8 billion third generation family-owned company with 2,500 employees in Wisconsin. And it’s a career for many of them. Kristi says some have been on the job for 50 years, with generations of families on the payroll. And, Sargento is hiring, with benefits including tuition reimbursement in any field all the way through post-grad, if that’s your goal.

