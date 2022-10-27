So, the story goes, three college guys were sitting around drinking beer and trying to decide what they should do for a Masters’ thesis at UCLA’s Anderson School of Business and one of them wondered aloud why people can’t put their pictures on beer cans. That idea has morphed into a booming business called ELIQS. One of the founders, Max Berg, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how it works and how much it costs. And reminder: No farmers, no beer. Or wine.

